Victoria Lebene takes a makeup-free selfie

Ghanaian actress and model Victoria Lebene has proved that she always looks flawless even when she goes out without makeup.
Victoria Lebene recently took to her Instagram page to share a makeup-free selfie, and honestly, she was positively glowing in the pic she shared but a lot of pimples were all over her face.
If there is one person who will be loving Victoria Lebene's latest Instagram pics she’s posted, it will probably be her ex Kofi Adjorlolo.
Seriously, Victoria Lebene went natural but she is not as stunning as when she does when she decides to wear cosmetics.
She posted her makeup-free selfie with the caption; " My Raw State, spot the sexy pimple😁 How many of you like it Natural & Raw?" attached to it.
Check out her makeup-free look below!
