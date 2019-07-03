VIDEO: Akosua Agyapong & her family evacuated over death threats

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Akosua Agyapong has revealed she and her family were forced to leave their home over death threats on July 2.
Speaking with Captain Smart on Adom Fm, Akosua Agyapong disclosed that her house-help alerted her about an inscription on her wall at Kasoa Tuba which read "I will kill Akosua Agyapong; she will die this evening."
According to her, she quickly reported the matter to the Tuba Police upon which she was advised not to sleep in the house.
Akosua Agyapong added that she discovered the bolts and nuts on her car had been tampered with when she sent it to the workshop.
I have issues with GHAMRO and a court case with man over a land, Akosua Agyapong said when asked if she suspects someone.
