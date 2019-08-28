PrimeNewsGhana

Video: Fella Makafui causes stir on social media

By Mutala Yakubu
Fella Makafui is making the headlines again as she displays her backside in Paris.

The actress shared a video of herself riding a scooter as much attention was centred on her heavy-duty backside.

Fella Makafui who is currently in Paris with Medikal on their Europe tour seems to be having a good time in France.

She took to her Instagram handle to showcase her heavy-duty backside in the guise of riding a scooter.

As she rode the scooter, her backside bounced ‘up and down’ and as usual her male fans were gushing all over her video with some interesting comments.

Woke up on a scooter in Paris 🛴

