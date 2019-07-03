Fella Makafui was given just 500gh to be brand ambassador for Castle Gate Estate - Broadcaster claims

Former broadcaster and GH Entertainment show host at Rainbow radio, Afya Boadiwaa Fabregaz has alleged that Fella Makafui used dubious means to secure her latest ambassadorial deal with Castle Gate Estate.
Afya Boadiwaa Fabregaz revealed Fella Makafui and her manager Richie forced their way into becoming ambassador’s for Castle Gate Estate in order to compete with the African mermaid, Sister Derby.
According to her, she can say with authority that Fella Makafui was given just 500ghc for the deal.
Afya Boadiwaa Fabregaz revealed this in a congratulatory post on Facebook that stated the former YOLO actress wants her social status to match that of Sister Derby’s hence going all length to secure the deal.
"This is the story I will be treating this week…fella u nd ur manager forced ursef on this guy to make u brand ambasador, I say it with authority that dis guy gave u 500ghc….your manager told him to sign u so u can compete well with sister Debby….stop faking life…. This story is da reason I was on fone all night oooo…the owner of the company sef..nsem piii", she wrote.
Fella Makafui on July 2, took to her social media page to announce to her fans that she is the latest brand ambassador for Castle Gate Estate
She was spotted together with her manager in a series of photos and a video circulating online about the new deal and reports suggests Castle Gate Estate will officially unveil Fella Makafui on Thursday, 4 July 2019 at the Marriot Hotel.
