VIDEO: Hollywood actor Michael Jai White enstooled as Chief in Akwamu

Hollywood actor Michael Jai White who has been in Ghana as part of the Full Circle Festival has been enstooled as Chief in Akwamu.
The actor received the stool title of Nana Akoto III at a ceremony held on Wednesday which also saw Bozoma Saint James getting conferred with a similar title.
The festival was chaired by The Office of His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo and presented by the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Business Development and the Office of Diaspora Affairs.
The Full Circle Festival was established to honor our ancestry by celebrating our heritage and generational legacy.
The star-studded guests will experience Ghana for its beauty, vibrant culture, compassionate people, and wonderful food.
Credit: Ameyaw Debrah