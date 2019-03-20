Video: I regret bleaching my skin - Bobrisky

Nigerian Male Barbie and Bleaching Cream Entrepreneur, Bobrisky has said that he regrets bleaching his skin and if he could go back to his natural complexion, he would because of the stress involved in applying his creams daily.
The popular crossdresser made this statement in a documentary by Beverly Naya titled “Skin“.
Speaking about his skin lightening cream business and how he bleached his skin, Bobrisky said:
"If I could change one thing about myself it’s going back to my complexion. Do you know why? Because the stress I use in rubbing my cream every day is terrible". he said
Read Also: "I've missed my period, can't wait to be a mother" - Bobrisky
Watch the video below: