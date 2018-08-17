VIDEO: Kojo Antwi hails Stonebwoy & Ohemaa Mercy

African and Ghanaian Afro Pop Musician, Julius Kojo Antwi has hailed two Ghanaian musicians whose songs have gained international attention.
Kojo Antwi said African music is doing well globally, especially that of Ghanaian musicians because their songs are played on other parts of the African continent and the globe.
The Maestro gave the praise in an interview on ‘the African Dream’ on Voice of America (VOA) Radio in the US, which was monitored by PrimeNewsGhana.
“We have Ghanaian music being played in Francophone countries. You go to Liberia and Ohemaa Marcy is a giant there. Even though her music is gospel, it is being played at the nightclubs because they don’t know she is singing about God”, he noted.
Kojo said, “you go to Germany and Stonebwoy was headlined and that tells you our music is doing well”.
Speaking on how the upcoming musicians are doing on the continent, Kojo said, the social media has come to influence the upcoming musicians because they put out things that are not best.
“It is the vibrant liberation of the airwaves in Africa and I am in my own little way, putting up an incubation centre to start dealing with such issues. The social media and internet have grated all of us a lot of opportunities”, Kojo explained.
“Everybody is a publisher, everybody has a space to publish whether we speak against it or not”.
The Maestro is currently on the tour to the US and is expected back in Ghana on the first week of September.
Watch the full interview:
