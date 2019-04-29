VIDEO: Medikal-Davido's 'Father' gets over 200,000 views in 2 days

Rapper Medikal for months has been teasing fans with pictures and short videos of him and Nigeria’s Davido hinting on a collaboration.
In February 2019, the duo was seen together in a studio recording.
Later in April, Davido shared a picture of himself and the rapper on Instagram with the caption “My m********Broda!! @amgmedikal!! NEW MUSIC OUT SOON!”
After the long wait, Medikal has finally released the highly anticipated collaboration.
The song titled “Father” details Medikal’s hustle and rise to fame.
From sleeping on the streets to grabbing the attention of the international mainstream media, Medikal attributes his success to the Almighty Father.
The video which was uploaded on YouTube on Saturday, April 26, is now the number one trending video and has over 200,000 views.
The Afrobeat song was shot by ThePhotographerX with cameo appearances from AMG Business crew in the United States.
The visual captures Medikal on the streets begging for money and later getting help from a young man.
Appearing in a church later with Davido, the duo performs the song together and also in front of two Lamborghini.
Source: myjoyonline