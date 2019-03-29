Video: My late father prophesied my music career - Adina

Singer Adina Thembi Ndamse better known by her stage name Adina who was born in Liberia during the war revealed that her late South African father prophesied that she (Adina) will be a singer and will be singing all over the world.
According to Adina speaking to Andy Dosty on HitzFM, her mother told her that when she was born as a little girl, her father was not around to received the good news so he was informed about her birth on the phone and he said "She will be called Adina Thembi Ndamse, she will be a singer and she will sing all over the world.
Adina also disclosed that in honour of her late father, she's putting up a plan to do a documentary on her musical journey that will involve the visit to her father's grave in South Africa.
Although Adina has taken his music career very seriously, she's about to unveil a clothing line with her mother called 'Thembi Republic'.
Read Also:
I’m in love with Adina – Teephlow admits
Video: Stonebwoy is a music ‘god’ - Adina Thembi