VIDEO: Nollywood stars arrive in Ghana ahead of '40 Looks Good On You' movie premiere

Nollywood stars actress Uche Jombo and actor Freddie Leonard just touched down in Ghana for the much anticipated Selassie Ibrahim's '40 Looks Good On You' movie premiere happening this Friday, June 21, at Accra Mall and WestHills Mall.
Directed by Pascal Amanfo, '40 Looks Good On You', the much-anticipated star-studded movie will premiere on June 21, 2019, at the Westhill Mall and Silverbird Cinemas.
When five best friends who met during their University days make a pact to succeed in life no matter what happens before they hit 40 years, they go all out hoping to attain this feat but the question is, do they mind lying just to make this pact happen?
The cast for '40 Looks Good On You' include Uche Jumbo, John Dumelo, Selassie Ibrahim, Frederick Leonard, Roselyn Ngissah, Shaffy Bello and introducing songstress Stephanie Benson.
Premiere times are 7 pm and 9:20 pm.