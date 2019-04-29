Photo: Mercy Johnson becomes second most followed Nollywood actress on Instagram

Mercy Johnson just became the second most followed Nollywood actress on Instagram, after hitting 5 million follows.
Actress Genevieve Nnaji currently holds the spot of most followed Nollywood actress with 5.4 million followers. Rita Dominic occupies the third spot with 4.8 million followers.
Mercy Johnson who acknowledged her 5 million followers which got her a spot as the second most followed Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page and said;
Thankful for you! 5 million of you!!! 😘 I absolutely love every one of you 💚💚 Oya go and sip detox tea and snatch waist @mercymagiconline. They’re taking orders now!!
