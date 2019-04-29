Prime News Ghana

Photo: Mercy Johnson becomes second most followed Nollywood actress on Instagram

By Michael Klugey
Mercy Johnson becomes second most followed Nollywood actress on Instagram
Mercy Johnson becomes second most followed Nollywood actress on Instagram

Mercy Johnson just became the second most followed Nollywood actress on Instagram, after hitting 5 million follows. 

Actress Genevieve Nnaji currently holds the spot of most followed Nollywood actress with 5.4 million followers. Rita Dominic occupies the third spot with 4.8 million followers.

Mercy Johnson who acknowledged her 5 million followers which got her a spot as the second most followed Nollywood actress  took to her Instagram page and said;

Thankful for you! 5 million of you!!! 😘 I absolutely love every one of you 💚💚 Oya go and sip detox tea and snatch waist @mercymagiconline. They’re taking orders now!!  

Mercy Johnson becomes second most followed Nollywood actress on Instagram

READ ALSO:

I’ve never done body enhancement - Mercy Johnson reveals

Mercy Johnson shares family goals in new photos

 

View this post on Instagram

10,000 amazing women following @mercymagiconline in 6 hours!❤️🙏🏽😘😫 I know the struggle, I’ve been there, one day you wake up with a thousand stretchmarks across your tummy. You don’t recognize your body, you try everything that used to work and it doesn’t anymore. 🥺 If you don’t like it, you can do something about it! If I can do it, my sister you can- NO surgery. Just commitment Something exciting is coming soon! Be the first to get the details. Here’s what you need to do 1. Send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with -Your name - Your email and -Your phone number 2. Follow @mercymagiconline on Instagram and Facebook 3. Turn on post notifications☝🏿 (Don’t add your email or phone number to the comment sections please 😘)

A post shared by Mercy Johnson Okojie (@mercyjohnsonokojie) on

 

www.primenewsghana.com/Entertainment news 

 

 

 

 

 

Other News Healines