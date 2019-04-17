Video: Yaw Dabo refuses to have DNA test over child claim

Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo says there is no way he will have a DNA test over a child an unknown lady is claiming to be his son.
PrimeNewsGhana earlier reported that an unknown lady has come out to accused actor Yaw Dabo of being a deadbeat dad after allegedly fathering a child with her.
Yaw Dabo speaking in an interview with Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM, disclosed that he knows he has never had an affair with the unknown lady neither does he have a child with her so there's no way he will go for a DNA test
According to the woman who identified herself as Akua Adom, she claimed when she got pregnant for Yaw Dabo and the actor told her not to mention his name at the time because things were not going well with him financially.
Akua angrily made the wild claims and says years after delivering, Yaw Dabo has refused to cater for the child as promised even though the actor seems to be doing well now.
She also stated that the "M3gye Wo Girl" actor has now made enough money and must take up his responsibilities.
Watch an excerpt of the interview and tell us what you think.