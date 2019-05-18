Videos: Game of Thrones Season 8 behind the scenes looks unbelievable

Game of Thrones will go down as one of the best television series ever and one of the most watched worldwide.
Week in a week out, during the airing of its episodes, millions have partaken in catching a glimpse of the unfolding drama.
Producers, according to reports splash a whopping $15 million on each to give viewers a perfect depiction of the drama ensuing in the fight for the Iron Throne.
But have you wondered what goes into producing each episode of this captivating series filled with winter, dragons, love and blood?
Watch the video below for behind the scenes of Season 8.
Spoilers: The video blow your mind!
