Videos: How Sarkodie thrilled fans at Rapperholic2020

Sarkodie thrill fans and music lovers all over the world with amazing tunes at Rapperholic2020.
The event was staged at the Accra International Conference Centre. Tickets for this year’s Rapperholic concert started from 500ghc for VIP, 6,000GHC for a table of four, and 10,000ghc for a table of eight while virtual tickets went for Ghc20.
There were performances from Joey B, AMG Medikal, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Efya, R2Bees, and many others including the king of rap, Sarkodie himself.
Kwesi Arthur too was there some😂❤️. Once again, thank you King Sark❤️🌟. Even the toilets dey said has sarkodie brand😅❤️#Rapperholic2020 #Sarkodie #mx24gh pic.twitter.com/hxSSj0LJPl— Viral Videos Ghana (@ViralVideoGhana) December 25, 2020
All i see is 🐐 + 🐐 #Rapperholic2020
Sarkodie X Joey b effect 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/io1GFGbR30— Habour Sika⚓🇬🇭 (@melo_mylo) December 26, 2020
The King 👑#Mx24GH #Rapperholic2020 #Sarkodie pic.twitter.com/RDQodEn5HV— mx24gh (@mx24gh) December 26, 2020
.@sarkodie performing one the best songs on the continent #ORIGINAL.#Rapperholic2020 pic.twitter.com/JwyaiArEqT— AfricanMinds.Net (@AfricanMinds) December 26, 2020