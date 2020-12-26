Prime News Ghana

Videos: How Sarkodie thrilled fans at Rapperholic2020

By Vincent Ashitey
Sarkodie thrill fans and music lovers all over the world with amazing tunes at Rapperholic2020.

The event was staged at the Accra International Conference Centre. Tickets for this year’s Rapperholic concert started from 500ghc for VIP, 6,000GHC for a table of four, and 10,000ghc for a table of eight while virtual tickets went for Ghc20.

 As the musician always sayss "Money no be problem", the hike in this year's prices was not a problem for the Sarknatives as they turned up in their numbers while others watched the event online.

There were performances from Joey B, AMG Medikal, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Efya, R2Bees, and many others including the king of rap, Sarkodie himself.