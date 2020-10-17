Prime News Ghana

Watch Duncan Williams' special birthday message to Shatta Wale

By Mutala Yakubu
Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has sent a special birthday message to Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in music circles as Shatta Wale.

The multiple-award musician is celebrating his birthday today October 17, as he turns 36.

In a video posted by Shatta Wale on his Instagram page the respected man of God pronounced words of blessing on him and extended his goodwill to the music artiste.

“Shatta, today I am told it’s your birthday and I wanted to take the opportunity from my heart, on behalf of myself, my family and all your friends across the nations of the world to wish you a happy birthday. May you increase, prosper in wisdom and understanding. May you be a game-changer and a wonder to your generation. I send you the courtesies of my goodwill and the blessing of the lord. Once again happy birthday, be an inspiration to your generation. Amen,” the Archbishop said.

Watch video below:

