Watch Duncan Williams' special birthday message to Shatta Wale

Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has sent a special birthday message to Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in music circles as Shatta Wale.
The multiple-award musician is celebrating his birthday today October 17, as he turns 36.
In a video posted by Shatta Wale on his Instagram page the respected man of God pronounced words of blessing on him and extended his goodwill to the music artiste.
“Shatta, today I am told it’s your birthday and I wanted to take the opportunity from my heart, on behalf of myself, my family and all your friends across the nations of the world to wish you a happy birthday. May you increase, prosper in wisdom and understanding. May you be a game-changer and a wonder to your generation. I send you the courtesies of my goodwill and the blessing of the lord. Once again happy birthday, be an inspiration to your generation. Amen,” the Archbishop said.
Watch video below: