“Why I stopped going to church” - Rapper, Falz explains

Nigerian artiste, Falz during his much-anticipated album ‘Moral Instruction’ listening party reveal that he stopped going to church because pastors always put him on the spot even when he's not ready to talk to the whole church.
Falz’s mother, Mrs. Funmi Falana, was one of the guests at her son’s album ‘Moral Instruction’ listening party.
The rapper’s mother, who got an opportunity to talk at the event, disclosed that she is bothered that Falz doesn’t go to church.
In her own words,
“Folarin, you don’t go to church and I am bothered. I hope you would start going to church this year.”
Acknowledging his mother’s claims, Falz, however, stated that he has nothing against the church in a recent chat with Saturday Beats.
According to the singer, not going to church doesn’t make him less of a Christian. \
In his own words,
“I have nothing against the church or going to church; everyone has the right to practice the religion they desire but personally, as a Christian, it has been a while that I have been to church. It does not make me less of a Christian.
“The most important thing is spirituality and your personal connection with God. The reason I haven’t attended a church service in a long while is that I went to a few churches and during sermons, I was put under undue pressure. There was a time that a pastor called me to the altar just to acknowledge my presence for being in church.
“In my mind, I felt that the service was not about me. I felt that everybody was there to worship God, yet they were putting undue pressure on me. The pastor gave me the microphone to address the congregation and I was puzzled; what did he expect me to say to the congregation? These are some of the issues. I just want to go to church and worship God like a regular member of the congregation. I do not want that kind of attention. I was hoping that I would go to church on a Sunday and it would not be like any other day I’m at a public place or doing a show,”
Credit: yabaleftonline.ng