YCee parts ways with Tinny Entertainment, announces his own record label

By Michael Klugey
Nigerian music star YCee after parting ways with his former record label Tinny Entertainment has announced his own record label, ANBT (Ain't Nobody Badder Than). 

A Twitter follower asked him yesterday if he had left the record label and he replied with a simple “Yeah”.

The 25-year-old star, real name Oludemilade Martin Alejo, has not given a reason for the split with Tinny Entertainment.

As fans look to him for new music in 2019 the singer has informed them about the major changes around him. YCEE in a new post on social media revealed his new music company.

Jagaban uploaded a picture with his new record label new with the cation below;

“I am more than proud to present to you all my own label The ANBT Company. I thank each and every person that’s aided my growth to the point I am at today and look forward to growing even more from here on out.” 

