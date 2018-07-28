);

Zylofon Media boss stirs controversy with Illuminati symbol post

PrimeNewsGhana
Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media and MenzGold Company Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah has set social media ablaze with a confusing post which contained Illuminati symbols and confusing riddles and quotes.

 Nana Appiah Mensah, on Friday, July 27, posted 2 pictures, one of a fist with rings with the initials KING, and a worldwide symbol of the Free Mason Group, a triangle with an eye on it.

The post was captioned, "Today's Riddle; I am the sun☀️ that riseth and setteth up above the realms and in the hades and heaven above the horizon; I AM A KING. The grandmaster above who seeth ALL things; good and evil, earth, fire, wind, blood, and water with the all seeing eye!"👁Horus" WHO I'M I? My name is "I AM", I am GOD. #SupremeGod
#AllseeingEye#SwordofJustice?#WrathofGod#ProphecyManifestation#MomentsofDestiny ”

His post has generated several arguments among his followers who are mostly confused on whether the Zylofon media boss was referring to GOD or pushing a subtle agenda for the self-titled enlightened ones of the Free Mason Group or Illuminati.


