Zylofon Music responds to Bull Dog’s sacking rumour

The public relations officer for Zylofon Music, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has refuted reports that Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog, the artist and repertoire manager (A & R) for the company has been handed a sack letter.
The PRO, speaking to Zionfelix on Radio Univers’ Brunch2Lunch entertainment show Monday morning disclosed that Bull Dog is still at post. He said the A & R manager was at work on Monday morning so Ghanaians should not believe rumours that he has been sacked.
Arnold noted that the company has not informed any of the workers that Bull Dog has been sacked neither has it been pasted on its noticeboard that he is no more with the firm.
He, however, divulged that “if an information will come that he has been sacked after I end this call then I don’t know but as I’m speaking to you now, there is no information from top officials that he has been sacked”
