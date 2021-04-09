Pistol P writes: Be concerned as a Ghanaian

As we pour out tributes in solidarity with the family of Ishmael Mensah and many other families who have been in such a situation, we should not forget to pray for them to heal and have the courage to move on.
We woke up on a beautiful morning to viral videos of two young alleged murderers between the ages of 17 and 19, caught in their greed after robbing the life of a younger friend of theirs, only 10 years old, for money rituals.
It sounded like a nightmare to many of us who saw the news and watched the videos in circulation.
Where did we go wrong as a country?
When did our nation lose its morals, religious and traditional heritage? When did this lust for money at all costs creep into our beautiful Ghanaian society?
Growing up as a child in Nima, just opposite the Nima Police Station, with the children of the Koranteng Addo's, K.P Addo's, Akufo Addo's and the Opoku Afari's, Freddy/Kabral Blay-Amihere and countless other families, we were each others keeper.
Children were disciplined by an elder of the community regardless of their family's affluence or background. It is probably one of the reasons many of the good people of Nima feel connected to the current president.
Society today seems to have lost that value of bringing up children as a collective. We have forgotten that raising kids is a social responsibility. Individualism has become the new plague, and like the Pharoah of Egypt, we best rid ourselves of our proverbial slaves before more irreversible plagues follow.
The second plague is the mindless love for money and riches. This plague has infected our innocent children because nobody seems to pay attention to what children do or pick up these days.
What happened in Kasoa should be a rising call to Politicians, Chiefs, Opinion/Assembly Leaders, Religious Leaders and all who matter to have allowed the lust for unexplained wealth to prevail. Let it be known that the youth are closely watching and imitating.
We now live in a society where people want to be rich at the expense of the vulnerable, instead of desiring to be rich by helping the majority, meaningfully.
So what we end up with are rich folks who have made society more dangerous to live in because of their ill-gotten wealth.
We need to remember the good old days. The quieter days, the days when it meant something to be Ghanaian. We must bring back the love for this fragile nation and fight to make our society a better place to be; be a brother's keeper.
STOP AMASSING WEALTH THAT IS MEANT TO BE SHARED, IT CAN BE BETTER FOR ALL OF US IF EACH OF US LIVE BY A CERTAIN SENSE OF PATRIOTISM. It is never too late because Our kids are still watching us.
By: Pistol P
Disclaimer: The views expressed by the writer does not reflect the position of Prime News on the subject matter