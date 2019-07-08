DROP THAT CHAMBER!
(As a campaign against the building of a new 200m dollars chamber for Ghanaian Parliamentarians while the citizens suffer)
We are many, they are few!
They are few, we are many!
Let’s chant this Babylon down!
They are powerless, we are powerful!
We are powerful, they are powerless!
This Babylon must fall!
On this piece
Of a land crowned with Peace
Led by clowns
Begotten from the thumbs of men of crowns,
This Babylon must fall!
Let’s chant this Babylon down!
We are many, they are few!
On this piece
Of a land crowned with Peace
Led by clowns
Begotten from the thumbs of men of crowns,
We may die
Because our tongues cannot keep the truth…
We may die because
We shan’t allow clowns to eat our sweats and ease upon our heads
This Babylon must fall!
Let’s chant this Babylon down!
They are powerless, we are powerful!
For God & Country
And for today & the unbirthed future
We must fight these Coward-thieves
Hiding behind laws to silently strangle us to death
We must
Wrestle these Nebus out now before sunset
And unwing them
Before they use our power to destroy us
We must not
Allow them build any useless chamber pot
With air conditions
To refrigerate their dysfunctional medullas
These Nebus must wither!
They are powerless, we are powerful!
These Nebus must wither!
They are few, we are many!
For today and the unbirthed future,
We must drop
That useless Chamber…
For God & Country, these baboons must drop that chamber pot!
They are powerless, we are powerful!
We are powerful, they are powerless!
We are many, they are few!
They are few, we are many!
This Babylon must fall!
Let’s chant this Babylon down!
Drop that chamber!
Tsooooooooo boie!
*Nebus—Nebuchaedenezers * Tsooooooooo boie!—An awaking call
Source: Oswald Okaitei
Poem - Drop that chamber!
By Mutala Yakubu
Category: Features
Drop that chamber