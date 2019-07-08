Prime News Ghana

Poem - Drop that chamber!

By Mutala Yakubu
Drop that chamber
Drop that chamber


DROP THAT CHAMBER!

(As a campaign against the building of a new 200m dollars chamber for Ghanaian Parliamentarians while the citizens suffer)

We are many, they are few!

They are few, we are many!
Let’s chant this Babylon down!
They are powerless, we are powerful!

We are powerful, they are powerless!

This Babylon must fall!
On this piece

Of a land crowned with Peace
Led by clowns

Begotten from the thumbs of men of crowns,

 

This Babylon must fall!

Let’s chant this Babylon down!

We are many, they are few!

 

On this piece

Of a land crowned with Peace

Led by clowns

Begotten from the thumbs of men of crowns,

 

We may die

Because our tongues cannot keep the truth…

We may die because

We shan’t allow clowns to eat our sweats and ease upon our heads

 

This Babylon must fall!

Let’s chant this Babylon down!

They are powerless, we are powerful!

 

For God & Country

And for today & the unbirthed future

We must fight these Coward-thieves

Hiding behind laws to silently strangle us to death

 

We must

Wrestle these Nebus out now before sunset

And unwing them

Before they use our power to destroy us

 

We must not

Allow them build any useless chamber pot

With air conditions

To refrigerate their dysfunctional medullas

 

These Nebus must wither!

They are powerless, we are powerful!

These Nebus must wither!

They are few, we are many!

 

For today and the unbirthed future,

We must drop

That useless Chamber…

For God & Country, these baboons must drop that chamber pot!

They are powerless, we are powerful!

We are powerful, they are powerless!

 

We are many, they are few!

They are few, we are many!

 

This Babylon must fall!

Let’s chant this Babylon down!

 

Drop that chamber!

Tsooooooooo boie!

 

*Nebus—Nebuchaedenezers * Tsooooooooo boie!—An awaking call

Source: Oswald Okaitei