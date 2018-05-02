11 things you need before applying for the Nation Builders Corps

The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems.
The focus of the Nation Builders Corps will be solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilization and collection.
The Nation Builders Corps recognizes the role played by other pathways that currently exist under various government institutions and agencies. In a sense, NABCO ultimately offers a convergence for the employment initiatives landscape.
Among the existing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with schemes addressed to youth unemployment include: the Ministry for Business Development, Ministry for Local Government and Rural Administration, the National Vocational and Technical Institute (NVTI), Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET), the National Youth Authority (NYA), and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) to cite some examples.
In particular, the YEA has affected, positively, the lives of many non-tertiary graduates through the innovative modules that have continued to engage lots of young people. In the case of the NABCO, the distinguishing element would be its concentration on addressing the growing phenomenon of unemployment and disillusionment among young people leaving tertiary institutions.
To apply for the Nation Builders Corps, below are the 11 things you need to readily have to complete the application process;
1.Email address
2. Softcopy of a passport size picture
3. Scanned copy of highest degree/diploma qualification (file must be in pdf format)
4. Certificate number of degree/diploma (if available)
5. Ghana Post GPS digital address of residence
6. District of residence
7. National Service Scheme (NSS) PIN
8. In addition to the NSS PIN, Heal Ghana Module is open to only graduates with healthcare training and professionally licensed. Applicant licence number/PIN is required.
9. Any of the following National ID: a) NHIS Card b) National ID card c) Passport d) Voters ID card
10. Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Number
11. E-zwich Card Number