2 NPP executives arrested for 'kidnapping' Polling Station officer

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested two executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Region for allegedly kidnapping a polling station coordinator of the party, Osei Kwaku.
The two executives, Kwame Adom Boakye and George Appiah Kubi, the Research & Elections Officer and Deputy Constituency organizer respectively of Ejisu NPP were arrested following reports that the missing person was last seen in their company.
According to Kwabena Agyemang and Osei Kwame, they together with four (4) stout men on board an Opel Astra Taxi with Registration No. AE 2173-13 and Hyundai Tucson with Registration No. AS 3898-15 besieged the Kokobra electoral area where the party’s polling station registration exercise was on-going.
Adom Boakye and Appiah Kubi with the help of the 4 stout men bundled Osei Kwaku into the Taxi and sped off.
During interrogation, the two suspects, Kwame Adom Boakye and George Appiah Kubi claimed that the victim was escorted to Onwe electoral area for him to retrieve NPP’s polling station register.
They, however, claimed that they left the victim at Onwe and have no knowledge of his whereabouts.
Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) told Luv News that the Police could not trace the whereabouts of Osei Kwaku after they made a follow-up to the Onwe polling station in search of the victim.
The suspects have since been transferred to the police Regional Headquarters for further action.
Credit: adomonline.com
www.primenewsghana.com/ Ghana News