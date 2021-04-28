200 soldiers deployed to 'remove' all persons mining in water bodies

Soldiers have been deployed to remove all persons engaged in mining in water bodies in Ghana.
The operation, which was ordered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo started on Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021, at 6 am.
A total of 200 officers of the Ghana Armed Forces are involved in the operation.
The soldiers are to remove all persons and logistics involved in mining from Ghana’s water bodies.
The operation has started on River Pra in the Central and Western regions.
The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah revealed this in a press statement dated April 28, 2021, signed and issued on Wednesday.
The said the Ministry of Defence and the Ghana Armed forces will provide a detailed brief of developments and sustainability efforts at 12pm on Friday, April 30, 2021.