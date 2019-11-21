2020 budget debate : NPP gov't has neglected basic education - Minority

The Minority in Parliament has accused the NPP government of neglecting basic education in the name of Free SHS.
According to the Minority, the government promised to construct 200 kindergarten blocks to improve access to early education but has not fulfilled that.
They are challenging the Nana Addo-administration to account for the number of kindergarten blocks it has constructed since it assumed office.
In his contribution to the 2020 budget debate, in Parliament today, Ranking Member of the Education Committee, Peter Nortsu noted the promise of constructing kindergarten blocks is yet to be fulfilled and that government neglect of basic education affecting the quality.
''The basic education is suffering from serious neglect for some time now this is because for 3 years of this government there has not been much to talk about as far as infrastructure at that level is concerned. In 2017,18 and 2019 budget they projected 200 kindergarten blocks as we speak now we don't know the number completed. And you don't see any serious attempt been made to make sure the basic level education is given the needed attention that it deserves''.
''The Basic Education level is in dire need of infrastructure and if that is not done we don't know where we are going. Neglecting basic education affects its quality'',he added.
Responding to the claims of the minority, the Deputy Minister for Education in charge of Basic Education, Dr. Yaw Adumtwum argued that the allegation that the basic level has been neglected is not true. He further indicated infrastructure projects undertaking by GETFUND.
''When you come to infrastructure, we have a civilised marshal plan for education, infrastructure development in our country. It is this same Parliament that approved GH 500 million for GET FUND to embark on infrastructural development it is the education committee's guidelines that helped us go through that process when I hear a member of the education committee complaining about infrastructure it is surprising ''.
However, he did not touch on the 200 Kindergarten blocks in the country which featured in the 2018 budget.