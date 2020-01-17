2020 elections : Compiling new voters' register will cause more challenges - Kwame Jantuah

The Former Vice Chairman of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), Kwame Jantuah says Electoral Commission's decision to compile a new voters' register will bring about more challenges during the 2020 general elections.
His comments follow the Electoral Commission's(EC) decision to compile a new voters register. The register is expected to be compiled by May 2020 and used for the December presidential and parliamentary elections.
Justifying the decision of a voters' register, the EC indicated that though the current register is credible it has been over-stretched, hence, the need for a new one with enhanced features to protect its credibility.
This has sparked a national debate with some demonstrations against its compilation and others threatening to take the EC to court over the matter.
Commenting on the development on Starr FM, the former Vice-Chair of IPAC, stated that going on to compile a new voters register will cause more challenges.
''If we use the electoral register we have now for the 2020 elections, is it going to cause mayhem? Is it going to cause a war? what are the indications that will happen? and if that won't happen, we should go ahead and use it. Yes, I do agree that the time scale to change that register is very short and the basis of the arguments which is been stated if they go ahead and do it might even cause more challenges for us at the polls than using the old register''.
''Notwithstanding, the major cracks for me on this register is the amount of money we are going to spend. Especially when the electoral commission has said there isn't anything wrong with the voters' register. We probably need to update certain things to make it much more salient''.
However, the editor-in-chief of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has cautioned the Electoral Commission against compiling a new voters register for the 2020 elections.
He said new voters' register is unnecessary because we are a few months to the elections and this will only result in chaos if care is not taken.
Following agitations from the largest opposition party, the NDC, other political parties and Civil Society Organizations concerning the EC's decision to compile a new register for the upcoming 2020 elections, the 21-Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral EC say they will meet members of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee(IPAC) to have further deliberations on the intended compilation of a new voters register on Monday, January 20 2020.
