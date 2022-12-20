203 Prison Officers pass out

203 Officer cadets have passed out from the Ghana Prisons Service at the Prisons Training School in Accra on Monday.
The cadets, code-named Intake 30, have undergone months of training which included paramilitary, physical fitness and practical assessment training with emphasis on prison and offender management.
The 203 Officers are the last cohort of six batches, for a total of 2,000 personnel, recruited into the Prisons Service as part of measures by government to boost the capacity of the Service to deliver on its mandate.
Speaking at the ceremony assured that government will continue to meet not only the human resource needs of the Services, but will also strive to provide the tools, logistics and other essentials required to ensure peak performance.