21 LGBTQI members remanded for unlawful assembly in Ho

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
The Ho Circuit Court has remanded into police custody 21 LGBTQI members remanded for unlawful assembly at the Nurses and Midwives Hotel in Ho.

A statement from the Ghana Police Service said, "This follows the arrest of the 21 at their supposed conference at the Nurses and Midwives Hotel, Ho on May 20/ The suspects are from Greater Accra, Ashanti, Upper East, Upper West, Western, Eastern, Northern, and the Volta Region and were advocating LGBTQI activities.

A preliminary investigation uncovered materials such as books and flyers titled: 'Hate Crime, The LGBTQ+ Muslim, Gender Acronyms, Coming out My Child; My Love Always, All About Trans, All About Intersex, Key Watch and One Love Sisters Ghana'.

 