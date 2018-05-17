3 die in an accident on Cape Coast-Takoradi road

Three people died on the spot while several others sustained various degrees of injuries in a head-on collision accident which occurred on the Cape Coast-Takoradi road on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
The injured have been sent to the St Benedict Hospital and Effia Nkwanta Hospital respectively for treatment.
The deceased have also been deposited at the same hospital’s morgue.
Eyewitness report indicates that the accident occurred at the spot where a new road speed ramp was under construction by the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA).
Narrating the incident to Prime News Ghana, an eyewitness explained that, at about 4: 15 am an Aflao-Elubo bound Yotoung which was carrying 53 passengers with registration number ‘Freedom1-15’ and a Tipper truck with registration number GE 3350-14 which was also driving from Inchaban direction to Beposo, near Assorko Essamun in the Western Region.
Upon reaching the scene where the new speed road ramp was under construction by the Ghana Highways Authority, both vehicles decided to veer off their respective lanes.
This resulted into the head-on collision between Yotoung bus carrying 53 passengers a Tipper truck.
The police have, therefore, towed the two vehicles from the scene n the road cleared.
