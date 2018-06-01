3 soldiers interdicted over alleged involvement in galamsey

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has interdicted three military officers for their alleged involvement in illegal mining (galamsey) activities with some illegal miners at Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.
The GAF said the interdicted soldiers, who were part of the Operation Vanguard that is currently operating in the Wassa Akropong area, have been placed under close arrest at the 2nd Battalion of Infantry in Takoradi.
A statement signed by Director of Public Relations at the Ghana Armed Forces, Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quashie, and copied to Prime News Ghana on June 1, 2018, said “the Military High Command frowns upon such misconduct by troops and has accordingly suspended the soldiers from their duties with Operation Vanguard, and placed them under close arrest at the 2nd Battalion of Infantry in Takoradi”.
Read below the full statement:
GHANA ARMED FORCES
PRESS RELEASE
SOLDIERS PLACED UNDER CLOSE ARREST FOR ILLEGAL OPERATIONS
The attention of the Military High Command has been drawn to the involvement of some soldiers in illegal operations whilst on duty with Operation Vanguard.
The report has it that the soldiers numbering three with some alleged accomplices tried to extort money from some illegal miners in the Wassa Akropong general area.
The Military High Command frowns upon such misconduct by troops and has accordingly suspended the soldiers from their duties with Operation Vanguard, and placed them under close arrest at the 2nd Battalion of Infantry in Takoradi.
Detailed investigations being conducted into the case and stern disciplinary action would be taken against them if found culpable.
The Military High Command wishes to assure the general public that under no circumstance will it condone such unprofessional conduct by any member of the Ghana Armed Forces.
In the meantime, personnel on Operation Vanguard would continue to perform their assigned tasks to ensure that the mandate is achieved.
Signed
E Aggrey-Quashie
Colonel
Director Public Relations”.
Latest news from Prime News Ghana