30 young people improve capacity towards participatory local governance process

Youth Advocates Ghana (YAG) in partnership with the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has built the capacity of Thirty (30) young people from the Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Ga West District on active participation in the local governance processes.
The training, which is part of the "I AM AWARE" (IAA) project seeks to improve Young people's understanding of the local governance processes as well as improve citizens' engagement and promote accountability with local government and the usage of public goods and services.
Addressing participants at the training, the Executive Director of Youth Advocates Ghana, Mr. Emmanuel Ametepey, underscored the need for participation at the local government level to deepened good governance and accountability, noting that it will be critical to promoting development.
"We cannot promote development at the grassroots level without the active participation of citizens, especially the youth. That is why YAG is passionate about encouraging young people to actively participate in community activities and contributing to the community development efforts", he noted.
Mr. Ametepey further called for stakeholder collaboration and partnership to help prepare yong people to become active citizens and the governance processes.
In her remarks, the Municipal Planning Officer at the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly, Ms. Sakinatu Adams encouraged young people to take keen interest in the activities of the assembles as they will also be affected if the needed development is not realized.
"As members of the community, we all make up the assembly. Therefore, we should make it a point to understand the work of the assembly and contribute fresh ideas for the growth and sustainability of our communities", added Ms. Adams.
On his part, the Team Lead for Social Accountability at CDD-Ghana, Mr. Awal Mohammed Swalla, highlighted the need for young people keep themselves informed in order to hold duty bearers accountable.
"You cannot be part of the governance process if you are not aware of what your assembly is doing. As young people, it is time to arm yourselves with information and demand accountability from your leaders.", stated Mr. Mohammed.
The IAA project aims to empower citizens with information to improve their awareness and engagement with duty bearers. The project seeks to Train 25 Social Action Group (SAG) members on Local Government Structure within District Assemblies, introduce SAG members to the various channels and opportunities where they can contribute and demand for accountability, and also increase understanding of SAG members on their roles as community members/citizens.