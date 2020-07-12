3rd World Countries will experience massive development after COVID-19 - Pastor Mensa Otabil

General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Pastor Mensa Otabil has predicted massive developmental progress in Third World Countries after the Coronavirus pandemic.
Although the pandemic has brought many economies to their knees with millions losing their jobs, Pastor Mensa Otabil urged Ghanaians to explore the opportunities the pandemic presents.
He made the comments during a sermon at ICGC on July 12, 2020.
"I believe that after the period of this pandemic and I started saying it right from day one when it began, after this period Third World Countries will see the most accelerated growth we have ever seen in the last 70 years. It is going to be massive and God is recruiting us to be part of that massive expansion, we about to go on an adventure that will shift the course of history"
Ever since COVID-19 surface, the global economy has seen a huge loss with many countries struggling to hold the fort.
The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had a significant adverse impact on the global economy.
Governments around the world are implementing various fiscal measures to mitigate the adverse effect and provide relief for businesses and households.
On March 30, 2020, Ghana’s Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta delivered a Statement to the Parliament of Ghana on the “Economic Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Economy of Ghana”.
The Minister outlined the expected impact of the pandemic on the Ghanaian economy and the fiscal and monetary measures taken by the Government of Ghana to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
Third World" is a phrase that can be used to describe a class of economically inferior nations. Historical observations have developed a four-part segmentation for dividing the world’s economies by economic status.
Third World falls behind First World and Second World but is ahead of Fourth World though Fourth World countries are hardly recognized at all.
The Third World was normally seen to include many countries with colonial pasts in Africa, Latin America, Oceania and Asia.