4 suspects in NDA case granted GHC500k bail each

All four accused persons in the Northern Development Authority (NDA) case have pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption before the High Court sitting in Tamale on Tuesday, January 31.
They have been granted GHS500,000 bail each. They are also barred from traveling outside the country.
The case has been adjourned to February 28, 2023 for Case Management Conference.
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) charged Mr Sumaila Abdul-Rahman , Mr Stephen Yir-eru Engmen , Mr Patrick Seidu, the Chief Executive, the Deputy Chief Executive (Operations) and Deputy Chief Executive (Finance and Administration) respectively, of the Northern Development Authority and the Chief Executives of A&QS Consortium Limited Mr Andrew Kuundaari for conspiracy to, directly and indirectly, influence the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.
Mr Sumaila Abdul-Rahman , Mr Stephen Yir-eru Engmen , Mr Patrick Seidu and Mr Andrew Kuundaari have been charged with a further count each of directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract while Mr Stephen Yir-eru Engmen has been charged with a further two counts of the same offense.
The four persons were arraigned before the High Court Criminal Division, Tamale on Tuesday 31st January 2023.