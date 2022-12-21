5 remanded over Caprice robbery

Five persons, including a pregnant woman, have been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court for robbing a Chinese national at Caprice in Accra on December 9, 2022.
They have been accused of robbing the Chinese woman of GH₵410,000, $8,000, and two iPhones.
The armed robbers attacked the victim while she was driving on the stretch in a Landcruiser Prado on the said date.
The armed robbers arrived at the scene on motorbikes.
The robbers trailed the victim as the pillion riders fired gunshots indiscriminately at the car when they got close.
The robbers made away with the said money in a bag while bystanders looked on in utter shock.