52 Ghanaians deported from US and Saudi Arabia

The United States of America has deported 40 Ghanaians for engaging in various criminal activities and immigration-related issues.
A statement from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) noted that 12 Ghanaian women have also been deported from Saudi Arabia for illegal stay.
“The Ghanaians [deported from the US] aged between 21-70 comprising thirty-eight males and two females were deported for various offences ranging from trafficking of banned substances, assault, vehicle theft, burglary, fraud, domestic violence and immigration-related issue.”
They arrived on board a chartered flight Omni Air International flight from the US.
According to the statement, 38 of them arrived on Travel Certificate issued by the Ghana Mission in Washington DC, whilst two of them travelled on Ghanaian passports.
The deportees are from various regions in Ghana with 16 from Greater Accra, 10 from Ashanti, two from Bono, two from Western, two from Central, three from Eastern and three from Volta.
They were admitted into Ghana by the Immigration Service with other security agencies present “who ensured that the deportees were transported to the respective destinations.”
For the deportees from Saudi Arabia, the women’s ages ranged from 20 to 30 years.
They are mostly junior and senior high school graduates and were working as domestic helps, storekeepers and fuel attendants.
In various interviews with the GIS, some of them said they were made to overwork and their salaries were withheld by their employers and were not also properly fed as well as maltreated.
They have since been handed over to the Bureau of National Investigations for further action.
According to the statement, “some of the ladies claimed in an interview that they were made to over-work, had their salaries with-held, and were not properly fed and maltreated by their host.”
They have since been handed over to the Bureau of National Investigations for further action.
READ ALSO :