70% of dogs to be vaccinated in Ghana for rabies 

Ministry of Food and Agriculture, MOFA is set to vaccinate 70% of dogs in Ghana this year.
This is to help eradicate rabies from the country.
Chief Veterinary Officer at MOFA, Dr Adu William said this can only be achieved if dog owners agreed to bring forward their dogs for vaccination.
He also called for collaboration between all stakeholders to help achieve the goal of vaccinating 70% of dogs in the country.
"...so if they don't bring them forward for vaccination we can't vaccinate. So the collaboration is between all the sectors, the stakeholders, the partners and the owners that will be the only way to achieve the aim of vaccinating the dogs. The point we should focus on is that they can bite but when you vaccinate this number, even if you are bitten by a dog it won't come down to rabies.
Dr Adu William has also called for a review of the various by-laws to make sure dog owners are also responsible for the wellbeing of their pets.
"...to review some of the by-laws on how to keep animals in the various homes, we are relaxed on that but it is the responsibility of the District Assemblies. How are the laws even in existence being enforced, if you choose to keep animals you have to take care of them."
The national exercise is expected to begin from the Upper East Region on the 28th of September 2020 under theme 'End Rabies, Collaborate and Vaccinate'.
About 1,000 dogs will be vaccinated this year.