72 students receive President's Independence Day Awards

President Akufo-Addo has presented awards to 72 students who excelled in the 2021 and 2022-year Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at this year’s President’s Independence Day Awards.
Speaking at the awards ceremony, which had the students drawn from the 16 regions of the country, Akufo-Addo said he gets excited whenever he interacts with brilliant students.
The President said it was only fitting and proper that the nation recognises their efforts.
“It always gives me great delight to interact with brilliant and talented young people like you, because I have the assurance and hope that the future of this country is in safe hands,” Akufo-Addo stated.
He stressed that the leadership of this country will be in their hands one day while describing it as a “heavy responsibility”.
He said they will be part of the story of whether this country will still remain somewhat dependent on foreign assistance, or it will be a proud nation, largely mobilising its own resources to take care of its needs.
The President further urged them not to allow their current successes to get to their head, because this is only the beginning.
He also encouraged them to continue to work hard, in order to maintain their standards.
“Honesty and integrity are important values in any worthwhile existence,” he added.