8 injured as Military and Police clash in Tamale

Some military officers at Tamale in the Northern region have gone on a rampage attacking police officers in the area.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, 16 May 2018 following an attempt by a military officer to escape from police custody.
According to reports, a military officer attempted to escape from the Regional Police Headquarters after returning from court on Wednesday.
He took to his heels and other military officers prevented police personnel on duty from re-arresting their colleague and this resulted in some commotion.
Some of the military officers decided to beat up any police officer they identified and attacked cops stationed at various banks.
More Soon