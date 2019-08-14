86 abandoned Hyundai Gallopers at Local Government Institute sold at Gh¢20,000 each

Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, MP for Adentan Constituency and Communications Director of the NPP has confirmed that about 86 abandoned Hyundai Gallopers at the Local Government Institute in Madina in Accra have finally been sold.
They are said to have been sold at Gh¢20,000 each. Yaw Buabeng Asamoah speaking on Peace FM said he was offered one, but did not take it and passed it on to someone else.
It was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodio, Nii Lante Vanderpuye who gave the hint of the sale whilst contributing to radio discussions on Peace FM, Wednesday [August 14, 2019] morning.
Nii Lante Vanderpuye pointed to Mr Buabeng Asamoah, who was also a studio panellist as someone whose name was on the list and asked him to confirm.
Responding, Mr Buabeng Asamoah said his name was on the “chit” but he passed it on to someone else.
The vehicles were ordered by the Rawlings administration and arrived in the country in 2001. They were said to be intended for distribution to district assemblies. 18 years after their procurement, the vehicles are yet to be used for their intended purposes due to what some government officials have said is the challenge with paying the importers, African Automobile Limited (AAL).
As at 2012, the amount said to be demanded by the company was $1.5billion with reports suggesting a daily interest of GHs50 on each of the vehicle.
Several complaints have been made about number of abandoned vehicles in the country including ambulances whose dysfuntional state continue to cost the nation a lot of money.
