A/R: 6 arrested by National Security over illegal gold business

Some six individuals have been arrested by National Security officers in Kumasi, Ashanti Region for allegedly engaging in illegal gold business.
Operatives of the National Security, who had the necessary permits, made the arrests. The suspects, who were made up of four Indians and two Ghanaians, will be put before court soon.
They have been transferred to the National Security headquarters in Accra for further interrogation.
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who is the Minister for Information confirmed the arrest at a news conference in Kumasi yesterday but did not give further details.
The Minister also talked about the security situation in the country and said government was doing everything practicable to ensure that the country was safe.
He said the government had shown good faith by retooling the security agencies and recruiting more men and women to beef up the security of the state.
Matters of security, he said, were critical to national development and would, therefore, be tackled with all urgency.
