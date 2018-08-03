A/R: Bloody clash in NDC ahead of regional elections

There was a free-for-all-fight between supporters of two Ashanti Regional chairman hopefuls of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Kwabre East Constituency in the Ashanti Region today.
As a result, the Kwabre East Constituency Deputy Organizer, Patrick Opoku, sustained head injuries and was rushed to a nearby health centre for treatment.
Some loyal supporters to former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Joseph Yammin and a businessman, Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi, who have declared their intensions to contest the Regional chairmanship did not take it kindly with each other as they were seen openly trading blows to the dismay of onlookers and other supporters.
PrimeNewsGhana’s information indicates the free-for-all-fight happened during an executive meeting where tempers flared resulting in fisticuffs between the two factions.
It was not clear what triggered the free-for-all-fight but report suggests the victim, Patrick Opoku and an executive member, Samed Kooli, earlier on had a misunderstanding from a Whatsapp group chats where Samed threatened to kill Patrick. Patrick took the threat lightly.
During the executive meeting, a slight incident happened which escalated the matter and resurrected the rift that existed between them during the WhatsApp group chat, resulting in the free-for-all fight.
It took the interventions of Mamponteng Police to seperate the factions. The two were invited by the police and the suspect and after taking his caution statement, granted him police enquiry bail.
