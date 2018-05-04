Academic activities halted after storm displaced Wa West residents

Hundreds of residents in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region have been rendered homeless following a rainstorm that hit the area on Tuesday May 1, 2018.
The disaster affected houses, Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, schools and farm produce.
The rest are mosques, churches and household items, worth several thousands of cedis.
Prime News Ghana’s correspondent, Abdul Issaka visited the affected victims and reports that, a number of the victims of the storm, mostly peasant farmers, have now been displaced and are living with friends and family.
He reported that a nursery school at Varempiri in the District collapsed during the storm.
In addition, a portion of the only three-unit classroom block at Varempiri Methodist Primary Block had its roof ripped off.
Report says the disaster is likely to affect academic activity because the disaster brought teaching and learning to a halt that needs the Ghana Education Service interventions.
Issaka reports that the National Disaster Management Organisation [NADMO] is yet to come to the aid of the victims.