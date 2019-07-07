Accident : Ahafo NPP regional chairman dead

The regional chairman of the governing NPP in the Ahafo region Francis Opoku Sarfo has died in a motor accident at Banahene, a village in the region, a police report has confirmed.
Another person, Salifu Musah also died while two others have been hospitalized at the St. Elizabeth Catholic hospital in Hwidiem in Asutifi district of the region.
Reports indicated that the 50-year-old NPP regional chairman was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GT 3150-17 from Achtensua to Hwidem when the accident occurred at a section of the road at Banahene.
He died on arrival at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital.
