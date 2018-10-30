Accra: 150 suspected criminals arrested

One hundred and fifty suspected criminals have been arrested in various locations in Accra.
The suspected robbers include drug peddlers and vehicle snatchers.
The Police conducted a 10-hour exercise around the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, the railway crossing and some parts of Agbogbloshie.
The Police and officials of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) after arresting these suspected robbers also demolished structures believed to be their hideout.
A pistol, a Toyota Camry and a Benz Wagon with Nigerian registration number plates KTU 336 FA and UBB J 772 MQ, respectively, were impounded by the police.
The Accra Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Patrick Adusei Sarpong, in an interview with Daily Graphic said the exercise was aimed at ridding the metropolis of hardened criminals.
He said the demolition of the illegal structures which served as dens for the criminals would help curb their activities in the metropolis.
According to Mr Sarpong, the police were currently conducting further investigations and profiling the suspects to ensure that those found culpable were put before court.
