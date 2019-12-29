Accra air highly contaminated - WHO statistics show

The latest statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicates that the air that is being breathed in Accra is highly contaminated.
The data, which is based on perceptions of persons surveyed over a period of three years, is presented below. It indicates a very low perception if the value is 0, and very high if the value is 100.
WHO says air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year. Their data showed that 9 out of 10 people breathe air containing high levels of pollutants.
From fumes from cars, factories and smoke from abattoirs, Accra is mostly clouded with smoke.
The combined effects of ambient (outdoor) and household air pollution cause about seven million premature deaths every year, resulting in increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections, WHO has said.