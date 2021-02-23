Accra: ECG announces power cuts, check out the areas to be affected

Some parts of Accra will experience power cuts today, February 23, 2021.
This was announced by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).
According to the ECG, the planned maintenance works is to improve service delivery.
The areas to be affected include Tuba, Kokrobitey, Langba, Adenta, Agbogba, Teiman, Oyarifa, Ayi Mensah, Frafraha, Amrahia, Amanfrom, Pantang, Abokobi, Akporman, Adjankote, Katamanso, Otinibi, Danfa, Kweiman and Malejor.