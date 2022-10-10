Accra named UNESCO world book capital for 2023

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that Accra, Ghana’s capital city, has been named as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) world book capital for the year 2023.
Addressing the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at its 215th Session in Paris, France, Monday 10 October 2022, President Akufo-Addo, said the decision of UNESCO to name Ghana as the world book capital for 2023, demonstrates UNSECO’s recognition of the ongoing reforms in Ghana’s and the rest of Africa’s creative arts industry.
“I am happy to inform you that Accra has been named the UNESCO world book capital for 2023, making our vibrant city part of the prestigious world book capital cities network.
This is an acknowledgement of the giant strides that Ghana and Africa are making in developing our book and creative art industry and we thank you for your diverse contribution that made this possible” President Akufo-Addo said.
“The yearlong programme to celebrate this honour done us by UNESCO will commence from 23 April 2023, which is celebrated globally as the world book and copyright day. I wish to use this platform to invite you all to join Ghana in this yearlong celebration” President Akufo-Addo added.