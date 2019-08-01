Adopting maintenance culture will save us money in the future - Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says Ghanaians need to improve their maintenance culture to protect state assets and also help the country to save money for the future.
The President bemoaned the maintenance culture of the country’s public institutions, emphasizing that “we are not good at ensuring the proper maintenance” of state assets.
The President speaking to a delegation of chiefs, elders and opinion leaders of the Western and Western North Regions of Ghana at the Jubilee House when they paid a courtesy call on him, Ghanaian needs to make a decision about developing a careful and well thought out culture of maintenance.
“We are not good at it and we need to be good at it because it will save us a lot of money in the future. We build something, we don’t maintain it, it means that five years, ten years, twenty years’ time, we have to have more money to build it again. If we are able to maintain them, it means that little bits of money over the years will keep these institutions going,” President Akufo-Addo said.
“All of us, chiefs, politicians, opinion leaders, ordinary citizens, we need to imbibe the maintenance culture. It costs us a lot of money allowing situations like Effia Nkwanta Hospital to go to pieces because effectively now, it may not be necessarily pulling it all down but what is involved in rehabilitating it perhaps could build a new hospital,” the President pointed out.
