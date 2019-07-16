Afoko's bail decision politically motivated, Family to appeal ruling

Family of Gregory Afoko has alleged that the decision of the Accra High Court to rescind the bail granted Mr Afoko is politically motivated.
The family said the decision of the court to reverse the bail granted Gregory Afoko is very strange. Speaking to Citi FM, spokesperson for the Family Nana Yaw Osei said they will appeal the ruling.
"Completely out of place that a High Court will seek to set aside or rescind the decision of another High Court, so for another High Court to set aside a decision by a High Court which has been appealed against and the said appeal is pending is very strange and I have never seen it and I'm yet to hear any lawyer tell me that it is done, this is not boxing clearly if you are not happy with the decision there are other processes you can take advantage of so we may go up that is Court of Appeal or even the Supreme Court to see if that decision can be quashed, clearly our view is that the judge acted without jurisdiction, political yes it has political undertones I need not tell you..."
New court ruling
A newly constituted Accra High Court has rescinded the bail granted Gregory Afoko on March 14, 2019, by another Accra High Court, presided over by Justice George Buadi in the sum of GhȻ500,000 with two sureties.
High Court presided over by Justice Merley Afua Wood, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, rescinded the bail granted to Afoko.
Justice Wood’s court is the court where a fresh trial of Afoko and another Alangdi has commenced.
The court rescinded the bail after upholding the arguments by the prosecutor, Ms Marina Appiah Oppong, a Chief State State Attorney.
Ms Oppong argued that the circumstances under which Afoko was granted bail had changed.
According to her, the other High Court granted Afoko bail on the basis that the state was not certain as to when to start prosecutions.
It was her argument that the state has completed the committal proceedings and commenced trial quickly after the nolle prosequi was filed.
She further argued that looking at the nature of case and the expected punishment, there was the likelihood that Afoko would not appear before the court to stand trial if the bail was not rescinded.
Justice Wood agreed with the prosecutor, rescinded the bail and adjourned the case to July 17. Jurors are expected to be empanelled on that day.
