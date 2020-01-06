Aggrieved customers of Menzgold mass up at Police Headquarters

Some Aggrieved customers of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold have massed up at the Police Headquarters over the invitation of some of their members by the CID.
The action of the customers is in solidarity with their colleagues invited for questioning.
Speaking to Citi FM, one of the customers invited on January 2 said he was charged with offensive conduct and asked to report today.
Another customer identified as Nana Akisi is also expected to meet with the CID over some comments he made on Accra based radio station Adom FM.
A spokesperson for the coalition of the aggrieved customers, Frederick Forson said the comments by their members does not warrant the invitation by the police.
"We were expecting that they will call leadership and say caution your people to speak well or some of the statements were not good but as we speak now we do not know where the error is so we are all here to attend to the call, but we also call on the State, Attorney General and Minister for National Security to respond to our petition that we presented to them in which we called for a committee for us to sit down and resolve the issue because we don't understand why in the case of rural and other microfinance the government thought it wise that depositors investment are paid to them before they went about criminal prosecution and the rest...."
"No payment has been made to us" - Menzgold customers cry out
Some customers of gold dealership firm Menzgold said they have not been paid a dime of their locked-up funds although the company's executives say they have commenced payment.
Menzgold said they began paying some 200 customers their locked up funds and will continue with the process.
However, Prime News speaking to a number of aggrieved Customers, confirmed that they have not received any payment as stated by the company.
Some of the customers speaking under anonymity said: "We do not know which people have received their cash because we are in a WhatsApp group and our leaders have not indicated to us payment has commenced"
Another said: "It is not true, no one has sent us messages or called us to inform us about the commencement of payment, they claim they have started paying but none of our members has confirmed the receipt of any cash".
"We have several customer groups and our leaders say they have not been informed about commencement of payment, so we do not know why Menzgold are claiming that they have paid some 200 people, as I speak now, we have not been paid anything," another said.
However Communications Director of Menzgold Ghana, Nii Armah Amarteifio said his outfit has commenced payment of locked-up funds of their customers.